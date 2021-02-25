Wyoming eliminates one set of health orders

Coronavirus Coverage

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Department of Health have removed the health order addressing operations of personal care services, along with a continued relaxing of COVID-19 protocols in the state.



Thanks to improving metrics, beginning March 1, Health Order Number 3, which addresses operations of barber shops, nail and hair salons, tattoo parlors and other personal care services is being completely eliminated.



Indoor gatherings that incorporate social distancing and face coverings will be permitted for up to 25% of capacity for 1,000 persons and outdoor gatherings of up to 2,000 persons. Sporting events and artistic performances will also see participation limits eased.

“The efforts made so far have allowed us to maximize attendance safely at larger events like the state high school wrestling championships this weekend and the state high school basketball tournament that was cancelled last year,” the Governor said. “If we continue on our current trajectory, I expect us to be able to continue to remove orders as we safely return to a new normal.”

As of February 25, more than 16% of the state’s population had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is one of the highest rates in the country. All Wyoming counties are now in Phase 1B of the phased distribution plan, which includes adults 65 and over, frontline essential workers, and individuals with medical conditions that put them at a higher risk. You can find vaccine distribution information here.



Wyoming’s updated health orders are here.

