233 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 233 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Saturday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 171,140.
There are a total of 138,823 confirmed cases and 32,317 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 239,827 people have received the vaccine, and 359,234 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 31 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin Oneida and Power are all in the moderate risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 47 new cases Saturday. There are 24 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 5 in Jefferson, 13 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 400 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton and Madison are in the moderate risk category. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Madison County.
The state is reporting there are 94,230 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 42,675 cases.
The state said 11 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,076 and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,231.
There are 10,355 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,574 cases among health care workers.
1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,860.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 34 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 74 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 249 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 535 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 952 people were 80+
94.47% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.49% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.9% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.22% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 12 deaths is pending.
90.04% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.96% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|39,650
1,248
642
228
|7,065
361
152
80
|434
12
5
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,953
6,997
1,955
371
2,439
913
1,896
52
|209
2,010
548
114
422
356
382
17
|16
122
20
11
25
25
29
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|12,049
1,066
6,249
2,432
227
1,002
493
53
|3,236
450
771
641
54
118
94
9
|146
4
22
22
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,682
2,552
330
457
860
253
222
163
|3,138
1,711
291
177
228
96
103
36
|96
62
11
8
14
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|14,746
2,414
414
484
944
|1,895
558
406
126
58
|181
31
10
67
32
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,060
868
2,579
746
279
|297
296
151
254
100
|51
17
6
12
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|20,914
1,333
1,888
877
251
847
|3,781
364
489
126
79
326
|276
32
32
25
3
21
|TOTAL
|138,823
|32,317
|1,860
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
