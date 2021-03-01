322 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 322 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 171,462.
There are a total of 139,056 confirmed cases and 32,406 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 249,063 people have received the vaccine, and 376,058 total doses have been administered.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 37 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin Oneida and Power are all in the moderate risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 82 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday. There are 47 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 7 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 8 in Madison and 8 in Teton. There are a total of 384 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Teton and Madison are in the moderate risk category. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County, Canyon County and Latah County.
The state is reporting there are 94,707 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 42,751 cases.
The state said 35 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,111 and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,234.
There are 10,370 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,591 cases among health care workers.
7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,867.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 34 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 74 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 250 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 539 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 954 people were 80+
94.49% of deaths with known race were White. 0.92% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.49% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.22% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 11 deaths is pending.
90.09% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.91% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|39,710
1,248
642
229
|7,089
362
153
80
|435
12
5
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,959
7,006
1,955
371
2,440
913
1,896
53
|209
2,008
549
115
422
356
383
17
|16
122
21
11
25
25
29
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|12,096
1,074
6,257
2,441
228
1,009
495
53
|3,261
455
772
648
54
122
96
9
|146
4
22
22
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|4,689
2,558
330
458
862
253
223
164
|3,144
1,721
293
177
228
96
103
36
|96
63
11
8
14
2
3
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|14,775
2,417
414
486
945
|1,899
559
406
127
58
|183
31
10
67
32
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,065
868
2,604
746
279
|297
296
151
254
100
|51
17
6
12
6
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|20,937
1,333
1,891
878
251
847
|3,784
364
487
126
79
326
|276
33
32
25
3
21
|TOTAL
|139,056
|32,406
|1,867
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
