Appointments available at IFFD’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department has appointment times available for eligible individuals at their COVID-19 vaccine clinic, which is not located at a fire station.

Appointments can only be made online and are limited to the amount of doses available each week. Scheduling links to the vaccine clinic can be found on the Idaho Falls Fire Department website.

IFFD’s vaccine clinic is not located at any of the fire stations, so individuals should not go to a fire station for a vaccine. The clinic location will be provided when the online appointment is made. Appointments for vaccines cannot be made by phone, and the department is not keeping a waiting list.

“We anticipate the limited appointment times filling up quickly,” Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said. “Please return to our website periodically. We will create a new link to the online scheduling system as soon as we receive more vaccines. We appreciate your patience and understanding."