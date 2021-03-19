Hospitals talk east Idaho COIVD-19 cases, preparedness for possible increase of patients

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls and Rexburg are now two of the top three hot spots for new coronavirus cases nationwide.

Madison Memorial Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital both say they're prepared for the possibility of seeing new patients.

Madison has four COVID-19 patients, with one in the ICU, explains Doug McBride, the public information officer, and says they're in a good spot.

"Personally, and I say this with an understanding that we are in good shape right now, we feel that we are prepared for what's happening," McBride said. "You know not knowing what the unexpected is, of having a huge increase, we feel really really good about what protocols we have put in place to handle this."

IFCH meanwhile has seen such an increase in cases they had to reopen their dedicated COVID-19 ward, explains Casey Jackman, the COO for the hospital.

"The problem that we have is that we've seen a rapid increase of COVID patients," Jackman said. "You know. We went from one patient on February 21st to over two dozen today. And it's such a rapid increase that it's quite alarming."

Both hospitals say levels aren't what they were at the peak in November and December, but they also don't want to see more hospitalizations, especially as the weather gets warmer, explains McBride.

"Generally in spring, we start to see an increase in patient volume," McBride said. "With people starting to get out a little more, and getting some of these procedures done that they needed to. And so Covid on top of that just adds an extra level of concern."

And it's the same at Idaho Falls Community Hospital.

"It is difficult right now, because we have a lot of non-COVID patients as well," Jackman said. "Which is great and that's what we're here for is to help take care of people. Just having such a rapid influx and so many of those patients come in does put a little burden on the hospitals."

Jackman also reminds people to stay alert.

"We need to remain vigilant and we need to remember that this isn't going away anytime soon," Jackman said. "I know we're tired of it, I know everybody's had enough of wearing the masks, but it's important to do. It's still here in our community obviously, and we need to do what we can to protect each other."