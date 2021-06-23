COVID-19 UPDATES: 153 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 153 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 194,520.
There are a total of 155,710 confirmed cases and 38,810 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Just over half of Idaho adults have now received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine — about two months after the 50% mark was reached nationwide.
Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said during a press conference Tuesday the state is unlikely to meet the national goal of at least 70% of adults with at least one vaccine dose by July 4.
Still, she said the state continues to make slow gains in vaccination rates.
The state said 710,282 people have received the vaccine, and 1,308,843 total doses have been administered. 647,711 people are fully vaccinated.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Idaho has the eighth lowest adult partial COVID-19 vaccination rate in the U.S.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 6 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,253. Out of those cases, 17,218 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 230 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 12 new cases Wednesday. There are 6 new cases in Bonneville, 1 new case in Fremont, 2 in Jefferson and 3 new cases in Madison. There are a total of 41 active cases and 268 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Ada County, Canyon County, Benewah County and Bonner County.
The state is reporting there are 114,293 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 48,468 cases.
The state said 9 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,767, and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,474.
There are 12,079 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,904 cases among health care workers.
434 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,140.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 11 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 39 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 97 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 297 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 618 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,072 people were 80+
94.70% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.92% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 3 deaths is pending.
90.22% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.78% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|44,309
1,660
677
267
|9,127
467
186
108
|483
19
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,145
7,456
2,039
388
2,507
946
1,945
54
|248
2,312
604
125
462
382
411
18
|18
131
23
11
28
24
33
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,937
1,218
7,243
3,001
251
1,134
533
58
|4,174
535
933
827
63
150
120
11
|177
4
28
33
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,230
2,858
358
472
952
294
253
167
|3,569
2,020
351
197
274
105
115
38
|110
75
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|16,789
2,749
480
623
1,124
|2,219
628
413
132
68
|214
43
11
10
35
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,392
978
3,049
793
322
|350
357
167
291
116
|56
18
11
14
11
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|23,089
1,448
2,054
949
258
891
|4,491
387
568
141
84
347
|310
39
37
31
4
21
|TOTAL
|155,710
|38,810
|2,140
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
