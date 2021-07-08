Large Idaho primary care group mandates staff COVID-19 vaccines

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s largest independent medical group will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-September in hopes of keeping clinics open and patients safe when the usual cold and flu season hits school children this fall.

Primary Health Group CEO Dr. David Peterman made the announcement to staffers Thursday.

Primary Health has 21 family medicine and urgent care clinics in southwestern Idaho that see about 500,000 patient visits a year.

He said about 130 of more than 600 employees haven’t yet been vaccinated.

The company has required its staffers to be immunized against other contagious diseases for a decade, including an annual influenza vaccine.