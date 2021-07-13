Masks optional for Boise School District students, staff

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials with the Boise School District in southwestern Idaho have approved a plan that does not require students and staff to wear masks during the upcoming school year.

The Idaho Statesman reports the district's Board of Trustees on Monday unanimously approved a COVID-19 response plan created with help from parents, teachers and health professionals.

It encourages those who are not vaccinated to continue wearing masks to protect themselves and the community.

The plan also calls for focusing on hand-washing, disinfecting surfaces and protocols for when people get sick.

The district also plans to continue updating ventilation systems and training on safety practices.