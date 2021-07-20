COVID-19 media briefing set Tuesday

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 in Idaho at 2:30 p.m. (MDT) Tuesday, July 20. You can watch it below.

DHW officials will offer brief opening remarks and then take questions from the media.

Those who will attend the briefing from DHW include Director Dave Jeppesen; Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch; Dr. Christine Hahn, Public Health medical director and state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist, Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program, and Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories.

The briefing will end at 3 p.m.