Oregon health officials recommend wearing masks indoors

Coronavirus Coverage

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Oregon and updated national guidance calling for masking measures to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, state health officials have announced they are recommending that people — vaccinated or not — wear a mask in public indoor settings. T

he announcement Tuesday occurred the same day the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,032 new and presumed COVID-19 cases, the state’s highest daily case count since January based on recent data.