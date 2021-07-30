Masks required in Oregon schools and state agency buildings

Coronavirus Coverage

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — It has been a month since Oregon lifted statewide coronavirus-related restrictions, but this week the Gov. Kate Brown has announced the reimplementation of mask requirements in schools and state agency buildings.

The return of some mask mandates in Oregon follows a surge in COVID-19 cases — due to the highly transmissible delta variant — and updated masking guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest mandate occurred Friday, when Brown announced new mask guidance for Executive Branch state agencies.

The new guidance requires all state employees, visitors or customers — regardless of vaccination status — in any indoor state agency space to wear face coverings.