COVID-19 cases rising in kids

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Health officials say COVID-19 case rates in children are rising both in Idaho and nationwide.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reports there were 71,726 new COVID-19 cases among children from July 22-29.

That's almost double the 38,654 cases reported the week prior, from July 15-21, and triple the 23,551 child COVID-19 cases reported two weeks prior, from July 8-15.

Doctor Kathryn Turner, the Idaho State Deputy Epidemiologist, says Idaho is seeing the same trend, cases jumping 200% over the last two weeks.

"The data we have from two weeks ago indicates that about 16 per 100,000 zero to four-year-olds were recorded as being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19," Turner said. "As of last Saturday, that had jumped up to 53. So we went from 16 per 100,000 to 53 per 100,000 over the course of two weeks."

They're seeing the same trend in kids five to 12 as well. Turner says one reason for that could be because of the delta variant.

"The delta variant is at least twice as contagious as the variants that have circulated recently in Idaho," Turner said.

Turner also said there is some good news.

"We in Idaho have not necessarily seen an increase in pediatric hospitalization," Turner said. "As you know, our numbers are sort of small, so I think that we would detect a significant increase fairly quickly. However, in regards to identified infections, we are seeing a difference."