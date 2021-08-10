Idaho primary care clinics say COVID-19 surge mirrors last fall

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s largest independent primary medical care system is reporting coronavirus numbers that mirror the surge last fall, and a Boise-area hospital is again putting some elective surgeries on hold.

Dr. David Peterman, the CEO of Primary Health Group, says the numbers don't bode well.

Statewide, the number of newly reported coronavirus cases each day is roughly the highest it’s been since January, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The rate of positive coronavirus tests done at Primary Health’s 21 clinics in southwestern Idaho over the past two and a half weeks is now at 20%. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that communities aim to keep positivity rates below 5%.

St. Luke's Regional Health System announced Tuesday some surgeries and procedures would be postponed because of high COVID rates in the community resulting in hospitalization.