Salt Lake County seeking mask order for children under 12

Coronavirus Coverage

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The top health official in Utah’s most populous county says she will seek a mask mandate in schools for kids under the age of 12.

Salt Lake County Health Director Angela Dunn said Tuesday she issued an order of constraint requiring children under 12 to wear masks in school.

The new mask order comes about a week before children return to school.

Last year masks were required in schools but under a new state law school mask mandates are banned.

Local health departments can issue a rule but only with the support from elected county leaders.