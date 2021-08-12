Health officers throughout Washington urge all to wear masks

Coronavirus Coverage

SEATTLE (AP) — Local health officers throughout Washington state have issued a joint statement recommending all residents wear facial coverings in indoor public settings where the vaccination status of other people is unknown. The health officers from all local health jurisdictions in Washington on Thursday urged everyone to wear the masks, regardless of vaccination status. Thurston County health officials went a step further Thursday, joining Snohomish County in requiring residents ages 5 and up to wear masks in indoor public settings. Officials say masking will help reduce the risk of COVID-19 to the public, will help stem the rise in cases and hospitalizations, and decrease the spread of the delta variant.