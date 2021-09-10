80% of Oregon’s new COVID cases are among unvaccinated

Coronavirus Coverage

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Oregon and clog the medical system, state health officials say that the rate of coronavirus in unvaccinated people is currently five times higher than in those who are vaccinated. A report released by the Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday shows more than 80% of COVID-19 cases last week were among unvaccinated people. Breakthrough cases — fully vaccinated people who test positive for the coronavirus — accounted for about 20% of last weeks cases. Oregon is in the midst of its worst COVID-19 surge since the start of the pandemic — which health officials say is fueled by unvaccinated people and the highly transmissible delta variant.