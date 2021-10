IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Local hospitalizations remain high despite a national down-turn in COVID-19 cases.

There are 120 people in the hospital infected with the virus in our region.

This is a few more than there were on Friday.

67 people are hospitalized in southeastern Idaho, and 53 people are hospitalized in eastern Idaho.

Statewide, 12,080 people are hospitalized and 2,010 are in the ICU.

