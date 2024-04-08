SIPH to hold free suicide prevention trainings for health care providers

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has partnered with SafeSide Prevention to provide free training for primary care professionals.

These trainings will give them an evidence-informed, patient-centered and practical framework for responding to suicide concerns.

Southeast Idaho has a suicide death rate far above the national average, 29 deaths per 100,000 people, while the average in the United States is 13.5 deaths from suicide per 100,000. Data also show a third of individuals who die by suicide visited a primary care provider in the month before their death.

“A key reason SIPH partnered with SafeSide is because of their InPlace Learning approach is scalable and sustainable across our diverse workforce in southeast Idaho,” SIPH’s Suicide Prevention Coordinator Alayna Hallmark said. “SafeSide is based in the latest research, equips healthcare providers with a common ‘map’ of best practices in recovery-oriented suicide prevention while leveraging existing tools to improve care to the individuals, and families.”

In order to address suicide death in southeast Idaho, SIPH will be providing multiple options throughout March and April to attend a SafeSide Prevention Training Session.

This innovative training will be offered for both primary care and behavioral health professionals:

April 8-11 12 p.m.-1 p.m. (Four Day Series) –– Behavioral Health: Virtual

April 20 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Primary Care: Virtual

April 27 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Behavioral Health: Virtual

To take part in this free training, call or email Alayna Hallmark at 208-852-0478 or email ahallmark@siph.id.gov to register for one of the training’s options.