Skip to Content
Mental Health Monday

SIPH to hold free suicide prevention trainings for health care providers

MGN Online
By
today at 11:31 AM
Published 11:34 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has partnered with SafeSide Prevention to provide free training for primary care professionals.

These trainings will give them an evidence-informed, patient-centered and practical framework for responding to suicide concerns.

Southeast Idaho has a suicide death rate far above the national average, 29 deaths per 100,000 people, while the average in the United States is 13.5 deaths from suicide per 100,000. Data also show a third of individuals who die by suicide visited a primary care provider in the month before their death.

“A key reason SIPH partnered with SafeSide is because of their InPlace Learning approach is scalable and sustainable across our diverse workforce in southeast Idaho,” SIPH’s Suicide Prevention Coordinator Alayna Hallmark said. “SafeSide is based in the latest research, equips healthcare providers with a common ‘map’ of best practices in recovery-oriented suicide prevention while leveraging existing tools to improve care to the individuals, and families.”

In order to address suicide death in southeast Idaho, SIPH will be providing multiple options throughout March and April to attend a SafeSide Prevention Training Session.

This innovative training will be offered for both primary care and behavioral health professionals:

  • April 8-11 12 p.m.-1 p.m. (Four Day Series) –– Behavioral Health: Virtual
  • April 20 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Primary Care: Virtual
  • April 27 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Behavioral Health: Virtual

To take part in this free training, call or email Alayna Hallmark at 208-852-0478 or email ahallmark@siph.id.gov to register for one of the training’s options.

Article Topic Follows: Mental Health Monday

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a morning anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content