Fiance missing as search for Florida woman continues

NORTH PORT, Florida - (KIFI & CNN) The FBI says they are searching for Brian Laundrie.

It comes after Police in North Port said Friday evening they were speaking with family members of Laundrie, the fiancé of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who was reported missing by her family nearly a week ago.

"North Port Police are currently speaking with the Laundrie Family at their request," police said in a Twitter post.

"At this time, we are not speaking with Brian.

"The announcement comes after Petito family members and their attorneys pleaded with the Laundrie family for several days to help them find the young woman.

On Thursday, police said they believed Laundrie and his family were withholding critical information related to her disappearance.

Petito was traveling with Laundrie in her white 2012 Ford Transit van with a Florida license plate, police said.

When her family didn't hear from her since late August, they reported her missing on September 11.

Police believe she was in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming before the last communication with her family, who lives in New York.