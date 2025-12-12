Friday morning breeze ushers in sunnier weekend and less windy conditions in Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming

Warm weather will hold steady into early next week, keeping conditions relatively mild for early winter. Overall wind speeds will gradually decrease as we move into the weekend, and the dominating high-pressure system we've been experiencing all week will move out of our region.

A weak system brushing the Montana border and Lemhi County early this Friday will bring pockets of light precipitation, mainly in the eastern Idaho highlands and western Wyoming. Most areas will stay dry, though Island Park has the best chance of seeing any measurable rain or snow. Central Idaho may see a few light showers or flurries, but impacts will be minimal.

A strong ridge of high pressure from the Pacific remains in place through the weekend, though it starts to weaken by late Monday. The system weakens, and the Southwest winds will begin to shift, allowing more precipitation to reach our region. This will open the door for Pacific moisture to return, setting up a wetter pattern by next Tuesday.

Friday morning brings similar breezy conditions with winds near 15 mph and gusts around 25 mph. Afternoon temperatures will rise to about 50° and cool into the lower 40s for the evening.

The weekend will be quiet and pleasant. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 45° and a light southwest wind around 5 mph. Saturday night cools to a low around 25 under partly cloudy skies. Sunday warms back up under full sunshine, with afternoon temperatures reaching roughly 50°.