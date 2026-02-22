Sunny Sunday with next winter system arriving Monday evening

A beautiful wrap-up to the weekend will bring warmer temperatures and sunny skies as we jump into the final week of February. We're tracking mostly sunny skies for the remainder of Sunday afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s and light winds around 5 mph. Overnight, lows will drop to around 19° as partly cloudy skies set in for the Snake River Plain.

We will continue to see drier, warmer weather through the start of Monday morning and into the afternoon. The forecast will begin to change, however, on Monday night, when a fresh winter system arrives in the region, bringing a greater chance of rain and snow in the mountainous areas. This system is expected to remain in place until Wednesday.

Highs across this region this Sunday are above average, generally expected to be in the 40s, and with small precipitation chances of less than 10%. Wind gusts could reach the teens this Sunday afternoon, but nothing above the 20s is expected.

Some moisture will start to work into portions of areas above 6000 ft by Monday afternoon, after 3 pm. This increases the region's chance of snowy conditions in the first half of next week, with dry conditions returning on Thursday and continuing through the remainder of the weekend.