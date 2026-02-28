Sunny Saturday & moisture moving into Sunday

This weekend promises pleasant conditions on Saturday, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures to close out February. Lighter winds and mild temperatures are expected before an area of low pressure moves in on Sunday.

Saturday high temperatures will be in the mid 50s across the region, with no precipitation expected to appear on radar for the afternoon. Winds will be from the south-southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. For Saturday night, there is a slight chance of rain after 11 pm. Cloudy skies, with a low around 35°. Southwest winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

A low-pressure system riding in from the West Coast will cruise into the area slowly on Saturday evening. We are not expecting a large impact from snow in higher-elevation areas, but do plan to see on-and-off rain showers and heavier winds around the region through Monday.

Cloudy skies for Sunday with a chance of rain in the Plain. High elevation snow showers with winds around 10mph. For the Snake River Plain, high temperatures will reach the upper 40’s.

More scattered showers for Monday with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Remaining spring-like temperatures through the midpoint of next week.