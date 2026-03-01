Wet start to March with spring-like temperatures

We start off the first day of March with lots of rain and snow around the region. Our temperatures remain above average this Sunday and the upcoming week, with highs ranging in the mid-50s and upper-40s. Expect to see on-and-off rain showers in the valleys through Monday evening, with little snowfall in the upper highland areas.

This Sunday, we will continue to see high temperatures in the mid 50s across the valley. Very mild, with a general range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s at higher elevations. There is a high chance of precipitation throughout this Sunday, with many places seeing a 60-80% chance, especially across the eastern mountains. Expect light snowfall, with limited mountainous areas seeing around 1 inch overnight. Fairly light wind speeds to accompany all of this for our first day of March - no gusts above the teens for the evening.

We will continue to see overcast skies and a continual influx of moisture moving in from the Pacific coast through today, tonight, and tomorrow. We see a few snow showers in levels between 6,500-8000ft through Monday night. Some lingering rain and snow showers could settle into the Eastern highlands until Tuesday afternoon.