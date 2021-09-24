Skip to Content
today at 10:45 AM
ISU Homecoming Parade set Saturday

A scene from the 2019 Homecoming Parade.
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State University’s Homecoming Parade is back Saturday, September 25, beginning at 9 a.m.

The parade route begins at the corner of First Avenue and Center Street, and travels up Center Street, turning right at 15th Street and ending at Reed Gymnasium. All are invited to celebrate Idaho State University, our more than 100,000 alumni, and our bond with the community.

After the parade, the Bengals will take on Sacramento State University for the Homecoming football game at Holt Arena. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Face coverings are required indoors on campus, including at Holt Arena, and in outdoor events with more than 150 people where physical distancing can’t be maintained. Face coverings are required and appreciated when you are unable to physically distance yourself from others.

