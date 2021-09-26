Pocatello community comes out for ISU Homecoming

ISU

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A sense of Bengal pride was in the air in Pocatello for Idaho State University's Homecoming weekend.

The community came out to show their support at Saturday's Homecoming Parade.

"It was great to be out with friends and neighbors," said Pocatello resident Cathy Croft. "It was great watching the town support ISU."

The parade featured cool costumes, many unique floats, and a spirited Pocatello community.

With students of all different generations coming out to visit their former school.

"I went to ISU for a year and then I transferred to another school," said St. Louis resident Tom Eisenhower. "We support them, because it's our local team."

"I played a little football," said former ISU football player Larry Kent. "It got me off the farm, so it was a good thing."

Kent got recruited to play for the Bengals in the Fall of 1950, and says the campus is quite different than when was attending.

"When we were at ISU, the student body was roughly 2,000," said Kent. "So, it was small, and you just about knew everybody."

It's that tight-knit community that makes one proud to be a part of Idaho State University.

"It’s a great university," said Emeritus Professor Jay Kunze. "I'm really delighted to see what's happening this alumni weekend."