ISU ranks as one of best military-friendly universities

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – GI Jobs Magazine announced that Idaho State ranked fourth in the nation for the most military-friendly school in its institutional category.

More than 1,800 institutions applied for the military-friendly designation. Schools are ranked based on student surveys, veteran student retention, graduation rates, job placement, and other factors.

ISU has held the prestigious ranking for more than 10 years.

“This ranking reflects our commitment to all students,” said President Kevin Satterlee. “Our University is proud to serve the military-connected students and their families who have made so many sacrifices on behalf of our country. Being named one of the top military-friendly institutions in the U.S. was no surprise to us. It is part of who we are, and it will continue to be part of what we do in the future to serve all students.”