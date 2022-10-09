TRIO Upward Bound Programs awarded $1.5 million for math and science programs

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State University TRIO Upward Bound Programs were awarded nearly $1.5 million to offer high school students experience in science and math fields through its Upward Bound 6-week residential academic program.

The five-year grant, funded by the U.S. Department of Education, is in addition to a $2.2 million grant received this summer for ISU’s traditional Upward Bound program. The program serves 9-12th grade students who are predominantly first-generation (defined by the federal government as meaning neither parent has completed a 4-year bachelor's degree) and limited-income (meaning the family taxable income is within 150% of poverty metrics). Students are from four Bingham and Bonneville County high schools who are interested in entering postsecondary study, particularly in math and science fields.

ISU’s TRIO Upward Bound Math and Science program is designed to help participants gain experience with math and science fields while becoming academically prepared for the rigors of college coursework. Program staff provide substantial services through a 6-week residential academic program on ISU’s campus each summer, as well as weekly advising and a series of Saturday sessions throughout the academic year.

The TRIO Upward Bound Programs are located within the ISU Access and Opportunity Programs, a unit of federally funded programs providing services through ten federal grants totaling $3.4 million a year and serving 4,000 individuals a year.