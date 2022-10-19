ISU’s fall enrollment continues improving trend

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State University saw an increase in both enrollment and student retention for the Fall 2022 semester.

The university is reporting an overall fall enrollment of 12,319 students, an increase of 1.3% over Fall 2021. Total undergraduate enrollment increased by 2%, or 195 students. This marks a second year in a row of total enrollment increases for the University.

The fall-to-fall retention rate of the first-time full-time bachelor degree-seeking cohort from Fall 2021 is 70%, a 3% increase from the prior year cohort. Idaho State’s continuing student enrollment has also increased from the prior year by nearly 0.75%.

“We are excited by the news of another semester of positive enrollment,” President Kevin Satterlee said. “Our University has prioritized recruitment and retention efforts, and those efforts are making a difference. The actions of our faculty and staff, who played a major role in this success, makes a major difference. This enrollment report also means that Idaho State is able to provide a quality education to even more students.”

Undergraduate transfer enrollment increased by 19.6%, and first-time undergraduate student enrollment saw a 6.5% decline. The number of dual-enrolled high school students at the University also increased by 190 students, a 6.5% increase.

Graduate student enrollment saw a small decline of 33 students. During the previous four years, graduate enrollment saw sizable year-over-year increases, including last fall’s nearly 6% increase.

In comparison, Fall 2021 total enrollment at Idaho State was 12,157.