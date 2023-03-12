TRIO receives $1.1 million to help adults complete a post-secondary credential

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Access and Opportunity Programs at Idaho State University recently received its 10th federal grant, designed to help income-eligible and first-generation students in eastern Idaho receive an educational credential beyond high school.

The $1.1 million grant, for the TRIO Educational Access Program, is funded by the U.S. Department of Education and aims to assist income-eligible and first generation individuals in Eastern Idaho, including the seven counties of Bannock, Bingham, Bonneville, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Power. This grant, while hosted Idaho State University, supports all routes to an educational credential beyond a high school diploma and will work closely with the postsecondary institutions serving Eastern Idaho, especially between ISU, CEI and UI.

The TRIO Educational Access Program offers a variety of resources designed to help individuals who are 17 and older through the education process, including completing college admission and financial aid applications, assistance preparing for college entrance exams, individualized academic advising, and career placement advising. The program is funded to serve participants in its five-year grant cycle and focuses on individualized advising with unbiased support to help individuals obtain their educational goals.

TRIO Educational Access Program has primary offices located in Pocatello and on the Idaho State University Idaho Falls campus, as well as a satellite office at the College of Eastern Idaho.