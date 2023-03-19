Tech Expo draws thousands of students to Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – More than 2,200 middle and high school students from across the state converged on the Idaho State University Holt Arena on Thursday for the 22nd annual Tech Expo.

The event provided students with a glimpse into the world of career technical education (CTE) and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers as well as the opportunity to interact with industry partners and explore various academic programs.

More than 30 businesses and 40 academic programs were present at the event, offering interactive demonstrations and exhibits. In addition to the unmanned aerial systems program showcasing its latest drones with lidar and heat-sensing cameras, students had the opportunity to operate tractors in dexterity exercises and experience a 3D environment created by the Computer Aided Design Drafting Technology program through virtual reality goggles.

"We are thrilled with the turnout at this year's Tech Expo event. It was a great opportunity for us to showcase the cutting-edge technology and innovative degree programs we offer at ISU," said Jake Dixon, Director of Marketing and Recruitment for the ISU College of Technology. "We hope that the students who attended today are inspired to pursue the high-skill, high-wage, and high-demand jobs that career technical education prepares students for, as well as the many other academic and career pathways available at ISU."

Many of ISU's industry partners were also present at the event, engaging with students and highlighting the various career opportunities available in their respective fields. They discussed what it's like to work in their fields, educational requirements, and career growth potential. These partners included businesses and organizations such as Idaho National Laboratory, Northrop Grumman, Titan Machinery, Western Aircraft, Idaho Power and Idaho Central Credit Union, among others.

For those who were not able to attend the event, personalized, one-on-one tours are available to learn about the ISU College of Technology's programs. To schedule a tour, visit the ISU College of Technology website at isu.edu/tech.