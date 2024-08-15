Benny’s Pantry offers free groceries for ISU students

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Classes for Idaho State University students start Monday, and Benny's Pantry offers free food and personal care items for students who might be struggling to make ends meet.

"We know that no student can get through their educational goal successfully if they're hungry," said Lesa Crawford, Student Care and Assistance Coordinator. "We want to make sure that they can come here and get what they need so that they can focus on their studies and not where their next meal is going to come from."

Benny's Pantry is located downstairs in the Pond Student Union building, next to the Craft Shop. There are also locations on the Idaho Falls and Meridian ISU campuses.

If you want to donate to Benny's Pantry, you can send an email to pantry@isu.edu, check social media for nearby food drives, or stop by any of their locations.