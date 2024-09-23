Idaho State University received millions in donations in fiscal year 2024

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Idaho State University received more than $18 million in donations for their 2024 fiscal year–$4 million more than last year.

ISU reported that 8,853 donors gave money to scholarship programs, student and faculty programs, and Bengal Athletics.

Included in the $18 million in donations was a $500,000 gift from Direct Communications to build a new softball field for the university.

“Once again, our donors demonstrated their unwavering commitment to advancing student success and faculty excellence,” said Kandi Turley-Ames, Dean of the College of Arts and Letters in a press release. “We are profoundly grateful for the continued support that helps propel our mission forward and enriches the lives of our students and faculty.”