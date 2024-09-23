Skip to Content
ISU

Idaho State University received millions in donations in fiscal year 2024

Idaho State University
KIFI
Idaho State University
By
today at 12:19 PM
Published 12:41 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Idaho State University received more than $18 million in donations for their 2024 fiscal year–$4 million more than last year.

ISU reported that 8,853 donors gave money to scholarship programs, student and faculty programs, and Bengal Athletics.

Included in the $18 million in donations was a $500,000 gift from Direct Communications to build a new softball field for the university.

“Once again, our donors demonstrated their unwavering commitment to advancing student success and faculty excellence,” said Kandi Turley-Ames, Dean of the College of Arts and Letters in a press release. “We are profoundly grateful for the continued support that helps propel our mission forward and enriches the lives of our students and faculty.”

Article Topic Follows: ISU

Jump to comments ↓

Sam Ross

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content