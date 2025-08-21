ISU’s School of Nursing using grant to expand education on opioid addiction treatment

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Idaho State University's School of Nursing recently received a $900,000 grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to expand and implement coursework to prepare students to face Idaho's opioid addiction epidemic.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Idaho experienced 264 opioid overdose deaths and nearly 600 emergency room visits related to opioid overdoses in 2023.

ISU's School of Nursing is using its SAMHSA grant to try and prepare students to tackle opioid addiction in the area by implementing new coursework to make substance use disorder intervention and treatment methods mandatory learning early in nursing students' education.

The School of Nursing is also partnering with area mental health professionals and opioid addiction experts to address a shortage of counseling and addiction treatment providers in Idaho.

