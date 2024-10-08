Family Services Alliance celebrates new remodel

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Family Services Alliance held a ribbon cutting for their newly remodeled all-purpose room on Tuesday, October 8.

Family Services Alliance is an organization that assists victims of domestic violence and abuse, assault, and human trafficking.

The space was remodeled and dedicated in honor of Cheryl Anderson, a Family Services Alliance board member who served for over 20 years and passed away in June.

For more information on Family Services Alliance visit their website: www.fsalliance.org.