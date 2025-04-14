Bonneville County imposes Emergency Moratorium on applications for recharge-related mining operations

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On April 7th, the Bonneville County Commissioners passed an Ordinance Imposing an Emergency Moratorium on the processing of applications for mining operations associated with water recharge facilities.

The move comes with the support of a representative from the Idaho Board of Water Resources, to "create a better path forward." The Bonneville County Commissioners announced their preliminary decision on the Moratorium during a public hearing on April 1, 2025.

The order calls for, at most, a 180-day pause in processing applications for mining operations related to water recharge projects within the county.

According to the ordinance, the moratorium is in response to "adverse effects on the public health, safety, and welfare" caused by current recharge facilities and their associated mining operation in the county.

Under the order, the Planning and Zoning Department will be required to make revisions to the current Bonneville County Planning and Zoning Ordinance relating to the recharge basins. They will then submit the revised ordinance to the Planning and Zoning Commission and the County Commissioners for consideration.

The Bonneville County Board of Commissioners is still expected to issue a decision in the case of a local couple who claim a nearby aquifer recharge basin has damaged their home. The couple, Dana and Darla Miller, are attempting to block a planned expansion to the project, which would require an initial gravel pit to build a secondary recharge basin.

For more information on their arguments, click HERE.

It is unclear if the moratorium by the board of commissioners will impact the project, as the zoning has already been approved. Local News 8 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.