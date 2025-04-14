Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

Be safe when recreating on the water

today at 4:38 PM
Published 6:06 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — With the temperatures warming up, many people are anxious to get out on the water. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says it typically sees one or two water incidents a week once we get closer to the summer months.

Even if the water is warm one day, the temperatures can change very quickly. It can be dangerous to be in the water even on a cool day.

“If you were to find yourself in the water, your ability to swim and your physical abilities to self-rescue are going to diminish very, very rapidly, and you're going to get the symptoms of hypothermia,” said Bonneville County Sheriff's Office PIO, Bryan Lovell.

Whether you’re doing water sports or you're just hanging out on a boat, always wear a life jacket. It's also a good habit to let others know where you will be when you go out on the water, since cell coverage can be spotty. 

More information on water safety can be found here.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

