Chandler Dye sat down with the team at Silver Star Communications to talk about how they’re empowering communities through reliable connectivity and innovative technology. Catch the full story in this segment of Business Beat, brought to you by Local News 8.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.