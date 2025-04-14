Carter Barnes

Carter Kenji Barnes, full of life and laughter, passed away at just 17 years old on April 12, 2025, in Bonneville County, Idaho. Though his time with us was far too short, Carter managed to leave a lasting impression on everyone lucky enough to know him. He was so much to so many—a beloved son, brother, grandson, great grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. With his quick wit, kind heart, and contagious smile, Carter lit up every room he walked into. His passing was the result of a tragic car accident.

Carter is survived by his loving parents, Jodi Barnes (Kuhn) and Jeffrey (Kristina) Barnes; his awesome little brother, Mason Barnes; and his step siblings, Kaia Sperl, Lilee Fell, Connor Fell, and Piper Fell; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents.

He was welcomed into heaven by his grandfather, Roger Kuhn; great grandmother, Fumiko Nukaya; and uncle, Lee Kuhn, who surely had a big hug waiting for him.

From the age of 5, Carter laced up his skates with the Idaho Falls Youth Hockey Association, where he not only played the game he loved but later stepped up as a youth hockey referee. Off the ice, he brought the same energy and dedication to everything he did. He competed nationally in BPA (Business Professionals of America), impressing everyone with his focus and drive. Carter was on the fast track to earning his Associate’s Degree while still in high school—because that’s just who he was: driven, determined, and always pushing himself to do more.

When he wasn’t skating, studying, or refereeing, Carter loved building anything and everything with Legos, diving into video games with friends and family, and heading out on adventures with his family—his favorite travel buddies. Whether it was a quick trip or a big journey, Carter soaked it all in with curiosity and joy.

Carter lived big, laughed loud, and loved deeply. His memory will forever be a bright, bold part of all who knew and loved him.

A celebration of Carter’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 18, 2025, at the Ammon North Stake Center, 4363 E. 17th Street. The family will visit with friends Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.