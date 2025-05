In this episode of Business Beat, Chandler Dye sits down with Stacy McAlevy, Executive Director of CASA of Judicial Court 7. McAlevy shares how CASA trains volunteers to advocate for children in the foster care system, ensuring their voices are heard in court. She emphasizes the power of consistent, compassionate advocacy and the impact it has on a child’s life. It's a powerful look at how community members can make a difference where it matters most.

