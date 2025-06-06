Gregory Joseph Humphrey Hill

August 9, 1991 — June 1, 2025

Gregory Joseph Humphrey Hill, 33, passed away unexpectedly on June 2, at home in Idaho Falls. Greg was born August 9, 1991, in Lewiston to Peggy Hill and Floyd Leonard Arquette III (Butch Humphrey). With his mother and older brother Julian, Greg moved to Idaho Falls when very young and lived here for most of his life.

Greg attended Linden Park, Clair E Gale, and Idaho Falls HS, completing his GED at EITC (now College of Eastern Idaho). As a child, Greg spent lots of time with his grandmother, Jane Arnold, and they shared that special bond that only grands can know. Growing up, Greg loved climbing trees, hiking, camping, and music. Memorably, his family went deep-sea fishing near San Francisco, and Greg emerged with the best catch of the day. He was awed by the Redwood forests and, closer to home, enjoyed floating Warm River. In fifth-grade band, he learned to play the drums, and often tapped out rhythms on whatever surface was handy. He also played electric guitar in the Praise Band at First Christian Church.

Greg’s passion for music led to work at an early age as a deejay for local dances and celebrations. He went on to develop expertise in lighting and sound setup and production for concerts and events around the country. A great cook and foodie (when vegetables were not involved), Greg was thrilled to meet Gordon Ramsey and drive him to Island Park for an episode of Hotel Hell. Trained as a welder, Greg also became skilled in auto repair. He enjoyed working on his own ugly cars as well as doing body work in a friend’s shop.

In 2019, Greg married Janell Judy, with whom he created great travel memories in Ireland, Italy, and Greece. They also shared lasting relationships with special pets. They later divorced.

Greg connected with his Lapwai family, including brother, Elijah, and was embraced as though he had never left the area. The two men laid their father to rest together and bonded like brothers do. Fiercely loyal to his friends and family, Greg was kind and generous, especially to those he loved. He possessed a sly sense of humor and a distinctive sense of style.

Greg leaves to grieve his mother and stepdad, Peggy and Scott Hill of Idaho Falls; sister, Anglique Holt (Matt Lindquist) of Moscow; and brothers Julian Humphrey (Cass Cochran) of IF and Elijah Arquette (Jaime) of Lapwai. He will

be deeply missed by his beloved nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles, and several lifelong friends.

Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of Greg’s life to be held on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kate Curley Park Shelter located at 950 S. Higbee in Idaho Falls. A picnic lunch to follow in the park.