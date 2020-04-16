Yellowstone Bear World opens for drive-thru only weekends

Animals

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Yellowstone Bear World will be open for drive-thru only for the next two weekends.

On April 18-19 and April 25-26 from 9-5 p.m., they will be opening the drive-thru portion only.

Admission will be half off the regular individual admission. Officials say admission purchase is preferred online or via credit card.

Community Cards will also be available these weekends and can be used through the 2020 season to receive half off the individual rate all season long.

The Michael D. Ferguson Foundation will be distributing masks to those in attendance for future personal use. Masks will be distributed to those in need, one per person in the vehicle while supplies last.

You must remain in your vehicle, and no public restrooms will be available.