Local Shelters Combat Post-Holiday Pet Surrenders

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — "During the holidays, we do typically see an influx in adoptions, especially before Christmas. People are wanting to get Christmas pets for their families or friends." said Danyelle Harker, Lead Animal Control Officer at Idaho Falls Animal Control.

Three area shelters agree that "buyer's remorse" often stems from a lack of research into a pet's needs before adoption. shelters note that the real issue occurs in the weeks following when pets are surrendered due to unforeseen challenges.

"This is a big commitment. They live 10 to 15 years plus, so you want to make sure that you're able to care for the pet for the duration of its lifetime," Harker noted.

The common theme among shelter staff to combat these returns is thorough preparation and research.

"Make sure you bring your children, your other dogs with you to make sure it will be a good fit for the family dynamics. And of course, take the advice of your adoption counselor at the shelter, who is going to give you great advice on what what pets are going to work best for you." said Executive Director, Michelle Ziel-Dingman

While young kittens and puppies are often quickly adopted—sometimes within hours of becoming available—shelters report that older animals, like senior cats, are frequently overlooked and wait for months to find a home.

Adopting a pet during the holidays can be a wonderful gift, but only if the family is fully prepared for the dedication and care required long after the ornaments are packed away.