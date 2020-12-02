Local police dog unexpectedly dies on-duty

Animals

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello Police Department is mourning the unexpected death of K9 Bart.

Bart passed away peacefully from natural causes on Sunday while on-duty, according to police.

Bart started on the force in April 2015. Cpl. Akilah Lacey has been his handler for Bart's entire career.

Bart was a highly trained Narcotics and Apprehension dog and was even rated 3rd Best Patrol Dog in the State of Idaho in 2018.

"Bart was a beloved and valuable member of our K9 unit. He played an important role in making our city a better, safer place to live," Pocatello Police said in a Facebook post.

You can view the post HERE.