Animals
Local police dog unexpectedly dies on-duty

bart and lacey
pocatello police
Pocatello Police K9 Bart and his handler Cpl. Akilah Lacey pose for a picture in the back of a patrol car.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello Police Department is mourning the unexpected death of K9 Bart.

Bart passed away peacefully from natural causes on Sunday while on-duty, according to police.

Bart started on the force in April 2015. Cpl. Akilah Lacey has been his handler for Bart's entire career.

Bart was a highly trained Narcotics and Apprehension dog and was even rated 3rd Best Patrol Dog in the State of Idaho in 2018.

"Bart was a beloved and valuable member of our K9 unit. He played an important role in making our city a better, safer place to live," Pocatello Police said in a Facebook post.

