Salmon Region waters to be stocked with trout in March

Animals

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Fish and Game will stock 950 rainbow trout in the 10-12 inch range at two local waters from March 8 to March 12.

Hayden Creek Pond, a family friendly fishing area along Hayden Creek, will receive 650 trout. Anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities, restroom and a dock for anglers with limited mobility.

Kids Creek Pond, located in the Salmon city limits, will receive 300 trout. A fishing dock, pavilion with picnic tables, restroom, and number of benches makes this a convenient place for families to enjoy the outdoors.

The stocking date and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

You can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules HERE.