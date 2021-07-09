Colorado’s 1st gray wolf pack since 1940s now has 6 pups

Animals

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s first litter of gray wolf pups since the 1940s has grown to include six pups.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says staff spotted the pups living in a den with two collared wolves known as John and Jane in northern Colorado.

The agency first announced June 9 that staff had spotted three pups in the pack.

The discovery comes after Colorado voters narrowly approved a ballot measure last year that requires the state to reintroduce the animal on public lands in the western part of the state by the end of 2023.

Gray wolves were hunted, trapped and poisoned into extermination in Colorado in the 1940s.