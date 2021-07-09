Half-off cat, kitten adoptions at Pocatello Animal Shelter

Animals

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - You can add a cat or kitten to your family for half-price July 12 through July 24 thanks to The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.

Recently, the group chose to cover 50% of the adoption cost from the shelter.

You can adopt a cat for $17.50 plus tax or a kitten (six-months-old and younger) for $25 plus tax. All adoptions include vaccinations, collar, spay or neuter surgery and a microchip for permanent identification.

“Thank you to The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter for their generosity,” said Chris Abbott, Shelter Supervisor. “Cats are a great choice for anyone looking for a pet. From playful personalities to ones that just want to lounge around the house all day, we have cats and kittens that’ll fit in with you and your family.”