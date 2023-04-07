Wackerli Subaru shares the love with local animal shelter

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A local animal shelter and car dealership team up to provide a home for our furry friends.

Each year during Subaru's nationwide “Share the Love" event, the company donates $250 to a nonprofit for each new vehicle purchased during that time.

This year, the local Wackerli Subaru raised $21,263 for the Snake River Animal Shelter.

"This donation could not have come at a better time," Snake River Animal Shelter Executive Director Michelle Ziel-Dingman said. “Wackerli Subaru’s commitment to helping our no-kill rescue save over 1,000 animals per year is unmatched."

"We have recently seen an unprecedented amount of animals who need rehomed or have been abandoned and thanks to Wackerli and their customers’ generosity, we will continue to have the funds to provide a warm, safe place for those animals as they begin their journeys to new homes,” Ziel-Dingman said.

Wackerli employees tell us the partnership was born from owner steve wackerli's love of animals.

"Our owner, Steve Wackerli, has been a very big fan of the Snake River Animal Shelter since its inception" Wackerli employee Derek Harmel said. "We've been partnering with them to help them raise money for training supplies and adoptions for many years in our community now."

Since 2015, the Snake River Animal Shelter has helped more than 7,000 animals find a new home.

Now through Saturday, the shelter offers an adult cat special. All cats over the age of one or only $25, and they all come fixed vaccinated and microchipped.

