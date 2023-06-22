River restoration project leads to rebounding cutthroat trout population

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) - Efforts to restore Yellowstone cutthroat trout in southeast Idaho are paying off. According to Trout Unlimited, they are seeing more fish in the Blackfoot River.

On Wednesday, members of the Upper Blackfoot Confluence took a tour to see the fruits of their labors.

In Blackfoot River wildlife management area, teams have been removing excess and fallen trees for several years which goes to both prevent forest fires and restore fish habitats along the Blackfoot river.

The timber is placed in the current to help prevent erosion along the riverbanks. Local ranchers have also fenced off areas of the river to protect trout spawning areas.

Many area organizations and businesses helped with the river restoration project. The partnership includes local ranchers, the Idaho restoration coalition, the local mining industry, Idaho Fish and Game, the bureau of land management and more.

Confluence facilitator David Anderson tells us, "In a world with so much conflict or people with an us versus them attitude, it's nice to see a project where so many different groups work together to protect the area."