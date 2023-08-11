Skip to Content
Pints & Purrs 2023 set Saturday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Pints & Purrs is back again with entertainment, brews and a great cause to support.

On Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Idaho Brewing Company from 4 o.m. to 7:30 p.m., you can help our community stop pet overpopulation, unnecessary euthanasia and build a healthier pet community.

The entry fee is $20 at the door and $5 for designated drivers. The entry fee includes two pints of your choice and a certificate to come back and enjoy one more pint in the future. Must be 21+ to attend.

Paige Anne, Loryn Troyer and Judd Erickson will be performing with local musical act Almost Famous at the event. Tacos from Park Avenue Grill will also be available.

