Royal Caribbean suspends cruises to Labadee amid Haiti violence

By Jennifer Hauser, CNN

(CNN) — Royal Caribbean is suspending cruise ship ports of call in Labadee, on the northern coast of Haiti, as violence escalates in the Caribbean country.

“The safety and security of our guests, crew, and communities we visit are our top priority. Our Global Security and Intel Team is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Haiti, and in an abundance of caution, we are temporarily making adjustments to sailings visiting Labadee,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement to CNN.

“We will continue to monitor and reassess calls as needed, and will communicate updates with guests directly.”

The cruise line operates a private port in Labadee, which is about 130 miles (210 kilometers) from Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince.

The capital has been engulfed in gang violence since early March, and the country is in political crisis.

Royal Caribbean’s port is located on a peninsula in northern Haiti and is accessibly only to Royal Caribbean Group guests and employees. The site, which has private security, includes a day-use resort with five beaches, a zip line and other recreation.

The cruise line has been operating in Labadee since the 1980s.

Terry Ward contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.